Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
CHAMPAIGN
— Armstrong Builders, new single-family dwelling at 4203 Curtis Meadow Drive, $380,000.
— Solar Power Midwest, rooftop solar at 1511 Sussex Court, $36,000.
— CR Solar, rooftop solar at 1908 Bellamy Drive, $49,400.
— Custom Pools, inground pool at 4905 Sandcherry Drive, $65,000.
— Helmuth Storage LLC, build out for office space at 221 S. Staley Road, $50,000.
— Core Champaign, Jimmy John’s fit out at 601 E. Green St., $150,000.
MAHOMET
— Don Franke, single-family detached at 2014 Rylan Road, $190,000.
— Grant Hopkins, single-family detached at 2007 Kinley Drive, $210,000.
— Armstrong, single-family detached at 1311 Garwood Drive, $250,000.
— Nathan & Tecia Mills, inground pool at 505 Elk Drive, $25,000.
— Unlimited Construction, single-family detached at 1701 Littlefield Lane, $250,000.
RANTOUL
— Buddy Bells Land Holdings, LLC, demolition at 629 W. Champaign Ave., $31,000.
SAVOY
— Premier Homes, basement finish at 404 Silver Lake Court, $60,000.
— Rector Construction, basement finish at 301 London Way, $30,681.
URBANA
— Ohana Pools & Spas, alteration at 3021 E. Stone Creek Boulevard, $57,000
— Rector Construction, alteration at 2406 S. Stricker Lane, $43,812.74.