For all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Hartman Chris, new single-family dwelling at 64 Greencroft Drive, $1,684,500.
- Hallbeck Homes, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 1406 Wyndemere Point Drive, $1,950,000.
- C.S. Holding Group, LLC, garage and breezeway replacement at 1701 W. Healey St., $27,700.
- CR Solar, rooftop solar at 2602 Galen Drive, $40,320.
- Tom Loew Design, single-family dwelling remodel/improvements at 408 Carson Ave., $32,529.
- Custom Pools, new in-ground pool at 5013 Chestnut Grove Drive, $50,000.
- New Prairie Construction, rooftop solar array at 309 W. Clark St., $35,679.
- Dodds Company, warehouse expansion at 1101 Newton Drive, $65,500.
- Dodds Company, Insight Therapy office remodel at 3362 Big Pine Trail, $73,291.
- Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, West End Tavern at 302 S. Country Fair Drive, $273,000.
- Wells & Wells Constrution new multi-family at 301 S. Wright St., $1,140,550.
Savoy
- Premier Homes of Illinois, new construction at 404 Lake Falls Boulevard, $500,000.
- TimberCreek Developers, new construction at 604 Cayman Way, $800,000.