For all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

  • Hartman Chris, new single-family dwelling at 64 Greencroft Drive, $1,684,500.
  • Hallbeck Homes, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 1406 Wyndemere Point Drive, $1,950,000.
  • C.S. Holding Group, LLC, garage and breezeway replacement at 1701 W. Healey St., $27,700.
  • CR Solar, rooftop solar at 2602 Galen Drive, $40,320.
  • Tom Loew Design, single-family dwelling remodel/improvements at 408 Carson Ave., $32,529.
  • Custom Pools, new in-ground pool at 5013 Chestnut Grove Drive, $50,000.
  • New Prairie Construction, rooftop solar array at 309 W. Clark St., $35,679.
  • Dodds Company, warehouse expansion at 1101 Newton Drive, $65,500.
  • Dodds Company, Insight Therapy office remodel at 3362 Big Pine Trail, $73,291.
  • Andrew Fell Architecture & Design, West End Tavern at 302 S. Country Fair Drive, $273,000.
  • Wells & Wells Constrution new multi-family at 301 S. Wright St., $1,140,550.

Savoy

  • Premier Homes of Illinois, new construction at 404 Lake Falls Boulevard, $500,000.
  • TimberCreek Developers, new construction at 604 Cayman Way, $800,000.

