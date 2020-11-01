Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000 Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Menold Construction and Restoration, storm damage to roof and garage at 901 Centennial Drive, $78,500.
- CR Solar, rooftop solar at 1808 Emerson Drive, $35,520.
- University Group, apartment renovations at 508 E. White St., $195,000.
- Distributed Generation, Inc., rooftop solar at 510 Devonshire Drive, $73,000.
- Duzan Architecture + Design Inc., add washer/dryer to second- and third-floor apartments at 1006 S. Third St., $36,000.
- Onyx Creative, Burlington at 2006 N. Prospect Ave., $1,244,345.
- Duzan Architecture + Design Inc., multifamily kitchen remodels, new washers and dryers at 404 Stoughton St., $43,200.
- Distributed Generation, Inc., rooftop solar at 1902 Fox Drive, $32,000.
- Jim Moser, cell tower modifications at 210 S. Chestnut St., $35,000.
Rantoul
- Roessler Construction Co., new commercial building at 621 Cook St., $99,970.
Urbana
- JRC Incorporated, roof replacement at 1706 E. Amber Lane, $791,842.63.
- JRC Incorporated, window replacement at 1706 E. Amber Lane, $791,842.63.
- FH Paschen, commercial alteration/renovation/remodel at 1101 E. University Ave., $772,206.
- Olympic Construction, commercial alteration/renovation/remodel at 707 W. Park St., $244,499.
- St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, interior remodel at 1807 N. Federal Drive, $355,000.
- Morton Buildings, new commercial construction at 606 B W. Anthony Drive, $350,000.
- David Huber, single-family residence alteration/renovation/remodel at 601 E. Washington St., $65,000.
- New Prairie Construction Company, single-family residence alteration/renovation/remodel at 701 W. Ohio St., $54,514.