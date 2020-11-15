Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Mahomet
- Signature Homebuilders LLC, single-family detached at 1202 Sandstone Court, $410,000.
- Gary Denzer, residential addition at 1803 Horizon Court, $25,000.
- TK Homes Inc, single-family detached at 409 Red Bud Drive, $265,000.
- Josh & Erin Rovey, residential addition at 606 Country Ridge Drive, $74,000.
Savoy
- Fleming Electric, Inc., electrical alteration at 501 N. Dunlap Ave., $103,820.
- Signature Construction, Inc., new multifamily construction at 102 Portsmouth Lane, $900,000.
- Reliable Mechanical Co., remodel plumbing at 501 N. Dunlap Ave., $40,000.
Urbana
- J.H. Findorff & Sons, Inc., alteration/renovation/remodel at 611 W. Park St., $1,825,000.
- Broeren Russo Builders, alteration/renovation/remodel at 1111 W. Kenyon Road, $1,370,000.
- Premier Homes of Illinois, new single-family dwelling at 3012 E. Beringer Circle, $550,000.
- Petry-Kuhne Co., alteration/renovation/remodel at 611 W. Park St.
- Taylor Construction and Design, LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1612 E. Horizon Lane, $150,600.
- James A. Johnson, commercial addition at 202 N. Race St., $25,000.