Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Distributed Generation, Inc., solar at 2303 Scottsdale Drive, $32,000.
- C-U Under Construction, detached pool house at 1402 Wyndemere Point Drive, $50,123.
- JSM Development Services, LLC, Rugged Outdoors at 3516 Fields South Drive, $200,000.
- Shade Solutions, Big Grove screen at outdoor dining, $55,032.
- Dodds Company, fourth floor office space at 614 E. Daniel St., $2,098,978.
- Frank Leon, National Guard office at 509 Town Center Boulevard, $123,670.
- Dodds Company, fifth floor office space at 614 E. Daniel St., $2,029,620.
Savoy
- Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 412 Newhaven Lane, $250,000.
- Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 408 Newhaven Lane, $270,000.
- Ironwood Homes, Inc., basement finish at 1008 Declaration Drive, $25,000.