Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Mahomet
- Jason Stephans, single-family detached at 1311 Briarwood Drive, $375,000.
- Jason Stephans, single-family detached at 1204 Sandstone Court, $375,000.
- Armstrong Construction, singel-family detached at 1205 Sandstone Court, $400,000.
Savoy
- CR Solar, solar installation at 404 Tickseed Ave., $49,999.
- Lanz Plumbing, plumbing alteration at 611 N. Dunlap Ave., $33,000.
Urbana
- McKenzie Satterthwaite, alteration/renovation/remodel at 711 W. Pennsylvania Ave., $76,000.
- C-U Under Construction Inc., additions at 304 S. Anderson St., $34,552.