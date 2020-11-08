Listen to this article

Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

  • Dodds Company, third-floor office space at 614 E. Daniel St., $1,872,000.
  • Heartland Construction Management, replace stair landings and doors at 54 Chalmers St., $99,322.

Mahomet

  • Ron Smith, accessory building at 1403 Ridgefield Drive, $28,000.
  • Don Franke, single-family detached at 604 Isabella Drive, $175,000.
  • Franke Construction, single-family detached at 606 Isabella Drive, $225,000.
  • Signature Homebuilders LLC, single-family detached at 1202 Sandstone Court, $410,000.
  • Gary Denzer, residential addition at 1803 Horizon Court, $25,000.
  • TK Homes Inc., single-family detached at 409 Red Bud Drive, $265,000.

Savoy

  • Sun Structure Designs, sun room at 410 Independence Drive, $31,955.
  • Jason Stephens, new construction at 105 Shiloh Drive, $180,000.