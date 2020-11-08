Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Dodds Company, third-floor office space at 614 E. Daniel St., $1,872,000.
- Heartland Construction Management, replace stair landings and doors at 54 Chalmers St., $99,322.
Mahomet
- Ron Smith, accessory building at 1403 Ridgefield Drive, $28,000.
- Don Franke, single-family detached at 604 Isabella Drive, $175,000.
- Franke Construction, single-family detached at 606 Isabella Drive, $225,000.
- Signature Homebuilders LLC, single-family detached at 1202 Sandstone Court, $410,000.
- Gary Denzer, residential addition at 1803 Horizon Court, $25,000.
- TK Homes Inc., single-family detached at 409 Red Bud Drive, $265,000.
Savoy
- Sun Structure Designs, sun room at 410 Independence Drive, $31,955.
- Jason Stephens, new construction at 105 Shiloh Drive, $180,000.