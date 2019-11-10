Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
O’Shea Builders, alteration at State Farm Research & Development Center at 2001 S. First St., $422,000.
Taylor’d Restorations, server room setup at 401 S. Chestnut St., Suite C, $25,000.
BLDD Architects, additions and renovations at Swann Special Care Center at 109 Kenwood Road, $6,405,883.
Mode 3 Architecture Inc., footing/foundation only for new building at 103 E. John St., no cost listed.
Mahomet
Franke Construction, new single-family residence at 1324 Sweet Grass Drive, $305,000.
Franke Construction, new single-family residence at 812 Cole Lane, $233,050.
Unlimited Construction, new single-family residence at 1601 Oliger Drive, $250,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
The Well Dressed Home LLC, alteration/renovation/remodeling of single-family residence at 713 W. Green St., $58,485.
New Prairie Construction Co., exterior alterations at single-family residence at 506 N. Beringer Circle, $36,524.
Distributed Generation Inc., exterior alterations at single-family residence at 106 W. Meadow Drive, $33,000.
J.H. Findorff & Son, alteration/renovation/remodeling at commercial building at 611 W. Park St., $1,760,219.
New Prairie Construction Co., alteration/renovation/remodeling at multifamily residence at 1110 W. Nevada St., $33,110.