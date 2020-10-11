Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Rave Homes, building at 1607 Peppermill Lane, $224,900.
- Rave Homes, new single-family dwelling at 3911 Obsidian Drive, $248,700.
- Topnotch Construction, finishing basement at 3811 Slate Drive, $33,000.
- Legacy Solar, LLC, rooftop solar array at 2611 Nottingham Court, $66,360.
- Brian Murphy, pool at 4806 Peifer Lane, $41,000.
- Earth Services, two-story apartments demolition at 509 S. Fifth St., $38,800.
- Rave Homes, new single-family dwelling at 3805 Obsidian Drive, $207,500.
- Sub 4 Development Company LLC, seven-story multifamily building at 711 S. Fourth St., $12,908,705.
- One Main Construction, LLC, new chiropractic office at 2912 Crossing Court, $373,589.
Mahomet
- Armstrong Construction, single-family detached at 1308 Forest Ridge Drive, $400,000.
Rantoul
- Kristi Ann Pflugmacher, new amusement/social/recreational halls at 744 S. Murray Road, $2,562,422.
- Eaker, Inc., new service stations/garage at 507 S. Tanner St., $26,300.
Urbana
- Sun Structure Designs, additions at 1603 E. Trails Drive, $82,488.
- Sunrise Pool Builders, Inc., pool at 410 N. Lincoln Ave., $75,800.
- New Prairie Construction Company, roof at 2002 S. Cottage Grove Ave., $29,569.