Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Rantoul
— Eaker, Inc., new service stations/garage at 507 S. Tanner St., $26,300.
Savoy
— Ironwood Homes, Inc., new construction at 410 Newhaven Lane, $292,000.
— Premier Homes, new construction at 1116 Declaration Drive, $400,000.
— Signature Construction, Inc., new construction at 303 Newhaven Lane, $300,000.
— Cekander Construction, basement finish at 414 Preston St., $39,500.