Listed are permits for all new single-family and multi-family residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- Signature Construction, William and Daren Freres, new single-family dwelling at 5008 Abbey Fields Drive, $360,000.
- ADT Solar, Deborah Cutts, rooftop solar at 3923 Wild Flower Drive, $30,592.
- ADT Solar, Malec Mokraoui, rooftop solar at 4410 Brittany Trail Drive, $53,033.
- Edelman Inc., Harold and Mary Beth Early, rooftop solar at 3305 Summerview Lane, $36,150.
- Habitat for Humanity, Habitat Restore at 1914 Glenn Park Drive, $447,000.
- Architectural Expressions, John McBride, wall repairs/vanilla box at 712 S. Sixth St., $170,000.
- Legacy 1943 LLC, FLC 510 E. White, LLC, demolition apartment building at 510 E. White, $60,000.
- Route 66 Solar, Sean Rose, rooftop solar at 603 Luria Lane, $28,000.
- Coach House Garages, Davis and Sharon Crow, new garage at 1002 William St., $30,000.
- Hanzy Holdings, LLC, Janna Hagensick, Phase 2 remodel at 106 E. Healey St., $35,500.
- Ada Architects, Quattro Champaign Deux, LLC, Raising Cane’s Restaurant at 2121 N. Prospect Ave., $2,200,000.
Urbana
- We Do Contractor, Robert Perry, alteration/renovation/remodel at 1307 South Philo Road, $67,200.
- Fehr Graham, Chad Osterbur, foundation at 206 W. Park St., $97,032.
- Taylor Construction and Design, Wes Taylor, single-family residence at 1612 E. Hillshire Drive, $171,450.
- Olympic Construction, Ben Frick, alteration/renovation/remodel at 611 W. Park St., $1,490,800.
- Taylor Construction and Design, Wes Taylor, single-family residence at 1701 E. Hillshire Drive, $171,300.
- Taylor Construction and Design, Wes Taylor, at 1704 E. Hillshire Drive, $171,300.
- RATIO, John Jackson, new commercial construction at 1401 N. Broadway Ave., $905,000.
- Armstrong Builders, Paul Phillips, new single-family dwelling at 2814 E. Stone Creek Blvd., $322,500.
- Habitat For Humanity, Brien Saunders, new single-family dwelling at 305 S. Lynn St., $110,000.
- Habitat For Humanity, Brien Saunders, new single-family dwelling at 1207 W. Eads St., $110,000.
- BluSky, alteration/renovation/remodel at 1108 S. Busey Ave., $481,000.
- Petry-Kuhn Comp., alteration/renovation/remodel at 701 W. Chuch St., $146,522.
- Maamoon Abudayeh, alteration/renovation/remodel at 501 E. University Ave., $200,000.
- Broeren Russo Builders, alteration/renovation/remodel at 221 N. Broadway Ave., $157,271.
- — Maurice Contreras, alteration/renovation/remodel at 510 N. Cunningham Ave., $27,000.
- Heartstone Homes, Keith Harris, new single-family dwelling at 701 N. Abbey Road, $261,400.
- Freeman Exteriors, roof repair at 306 E. Holmes St., $26,662.
- Signature Construction, Inc., Carrie Fairchild, new single-family dwelling at 1742 S. Stone Creek Blvd., $400,000.
- Signature Construction, Inc., Carrie Fairchild, new single-family dwelling at 2613 S. Muirfield Place, $450,000.
Rantoul
- Home Care Construction, siding and windows at 217 Arcadia Drive, $25,000.
- J&R Renovation, excavation/foundation at 131 E. Sangamon Ave., $67,000.
- CR Solar, Michael Whitcomb, electrical at 1440 Pine Ave., $29,500.
- Daylanda Shelby, residential renovation at 1416 Eater Drive, $44,600.
- CDG RE, LLC/ADT Solar, electrical at 601 Bel Place, $59,224.
- ADT Solar, Wayne Mathis, electrical at 586 Hazelcrest Place, $49,753.
- Rivera Unlimited, Terry Kizer, reroofing at 1605 Gleason Drive, $36,436.
- ADT Solar, George Graves, electrical at 241 Illinois Drive, $36,500.
- Bash Roofing, St. Malachy Church, reroofing at 340 E. Belle Ave., $115,000.
- Hoover Contracting, Inc., Maple Grove Rantoul, reroofing at 1227 E. Grove Ave., $85,000.
- ADT Solar, James and Karen Snyder, electrical at 512 Parker Place, $44,000.
- Titan Solar Power, Emigdio and Adriana Orozco, electrical at 209 Shady Lawn Drive, $43,428.
- One Main Construction, LLC, 801 Pacesetter LLC, commercial renovation/alteration at 801 Pacesetter Drive, $240,000.
- Carlson Brothers, SC Rantoul LLC, excavation/foundation at 800 Broadmeadow Road, $95,000.
- Carlson Brothers, SC Rantoul LLC, excavation/foundation at 800 Broadmeadow Road, $110,000.
- Feldco Factory Direct, Michelle Clayton, siding and window at 1013 Ascot Drive, $40,479.