Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000, listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
- TK HOMES OF IL LLC, new single-family dwelling, 3806 Obsidian Drive, $191,700.
- Rave Homes, new single-family dwelling, 3809 Obsidian Drive, $236,100.
Dreamscape Custom Homes, Inc., room addition, 3011 Weeping Cherry Drive, $58,000.
- Tyner Roofing PLLC, roof at 1901A Lakeside Drive, $37,388.
- Tyner Roofing PLLC, roof at 1809A Lakeside Drive, $43,207.
- Smith/Burgett Architects, tenant fit out at 1907 S. Fourth St., $324,995.
- Gaylord H. Swisher, El Toro, 1005 S. Neil St., $195,000.
- Onyx Creative, vanilla box, 2006 N. Prospect Ave., $235,435.
- Onyx Creative, vanilla box, 2008 N. Prospect Ave., $165,153.
- JuanManuel Hernandez, Kentucky Fried Chicken alteration/repair, 2201 W. Springfield Ave., $175,000.
- Reifsteck Reid & Company, Dodds Park restroom renovation, 2210 Parkland Way, $142,300.
- JSM Management Inc., 2030 S. Neil St., $193,556.
- Duzan Architecture + Design Inc., washer/dryer addition, 105 E. Daniel St., $36,000.
- Duzan Architecture + Design Inc, washer/dryer addition, 203 S. Sixth St., $36,000.
- Mode 3 Architecture, interior fit out, 911 Baytowne Drive, $104,000.
- Mode 3 Architecture, new six-story multifamily dwelling, 504 Stoughton St., $4,479,721.
- CDR Construction, new single-family dwelling, 1204 Sussex Court, $461,900.
Mahomet
IUVO Constructum, LLC, single-family detached, 402 Red Bud Drive, $290,000.
Rantoul
Mas Amigos, Inc., commercial renovation/alteration, 405 S. Maplewood Drive, $26,300.
Savoy
- Nelson Builders Illinois, LLC, new construction, 1001 Declaration Drive, $489,000.
- TimberCreek Developers, new construction, 607 Carrera Drive, $550,000.
Urbana
- Petry-Kuhne Co., commercial alteration/renovation, 606 W. Park St., $326,406.
- Petry-Kuhne Co., commercial alteration/renovation, 503 N. Coler Ave., $244,034.
- Architectural Expressions, LLP, additions, 2111 S. Zuppke Drive, $100,000.