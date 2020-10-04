Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Rantoul
— Dennis and Esta Stubblefield, driveway at 608 W. Champaign Ave., $35,000.
— Nationwide Mer
Car Dg Corp., commercial renovation and alteration at 304 E. Sangamon
Ave., $62,600.
Urbana
— J.H. Findorff & Son, Inc., commercial alteration or renovation at 701 W. Church St., $9,450,000.
— Peoria Metro Construction Inc., commercial alteration or renovation at 1405 W. Park St., $168,900.
— Bunny’s Tavern, alteration or renovation at 119 W. Water St., $350,000.
— Signature Construction, Inc., new single-family dwelling at 1906 E. Colorado Ave., $340,000.
— ReBath of Illinois, window replacement at 201 W. Washington St., $25,547.
Mahomet
— Michael O’Herron, inground pool at 1204 S. Alydar Drive, $50,000.