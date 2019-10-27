Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
MKT Rentals LLC, new zero-lot-line residence at 3307 Boulder Ridge Drive, $128,000.
MKT Rentals LLC, new zero-lot-line residence at 3309 Boulder Ridge Drive, $128,000.
MKT Rentals LLC, new zero-lot-line residence at 1507 Stonebluff Court, $128,000.
MKT Rentals LLC, new zero-lot-line residence at 1509 Stonebluff Court, $128,000.
MKT Rentals LLC, new zero-lot-line residence at 1508 Stonebluff Court, $128,000.
MKT Rentals LLC, new zero-lot-line residence at 1510 Stonebluff Court, $128,000.
New Prairie Construction, solar panels at 906 W. Hill St., $33,610.
Ratio Design, alteration including fourth-floor private offices and open area at Busey Bank at 100 W. University Ave., $288,170.
Morton Buildings Inc., addition for Morton headquarters at 1609 Rion Drive, $1,000,000.
Dodds Co., new University of Illinois Research Park building at 1907 S. Fourth St., $5,454,859.
Mahomet
Mahomet Investment Group, new commercial building at 905 E. Oak St., $1,300,000.
Mahomet Investment Group, new mutifamily residence at 901 E. Oak St., $1,500,000.
Mahomet Investment Group, new mutifamily residence at 909 E. Oak St., $1,800,000.
Mahomet Investment Group, new mutifamily residence at 907 E. Oak St., $1,600,000.
Mahomet Investment Group, new mutifamily residence at 903 E. Oak St., $1,800,000.
Rantoul
JM Construction Pros, ACC/reroofing work at 205 E. Frost Ave., $55,811.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
No new permits.