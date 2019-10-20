Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Champaign
Signature Construction Inc., construction at 3205 Palmer Drive, $230,000.
Power Home Solar, solar panels at 2705 Willowpark Drive, $34,845.
G.H. Peters Construction, porch enclosure and kitchen remodel at 1507 Sandpiper Lane, $68,000.
New Prairie Construction, solar panels at 1412 Waterford Place, $33,773.
New Prairie Construction, solar panels at 304 Elmwood Drive, $34,326.
New Prairie Construction, solar panels at 4507 Doverbrook Drive, $31,219.
JSM Development services LLC, day care at 103 S. Country Fair Drive, 174,760.
Dodds Company, install processing line at Epiworks, 1604 Rion Drive, 162,376.
Dodds Company, College of Business vestibule, 2302 Fox Drive Suites A and C, $83,804.
Dodds Company, warehouse at 2901 Boardwalk Drive Suite E, $50,700.
Brookfield Properties, demolish anchor building and 145 feet of west wing of Market Place Mall, 2000 N. Neil St., $739,800.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
Michael Kennedy, Kennedy Builders, news single-family dwelling at 3021 E. Stone Creek, Blvd., $460,000.
Advanced Commercial Roofing, roof replacement or repair at 515 E. University Ave., $27,600.
Distributed Generation Inc., exterior alterations at 610 N. Lincoln Ave., $160,000.
Distributed Generation Inc., exterior alterations at 1303 N. Cunningham Ave., $220,000.
New Prairie Construction Co., exterior alterations at 2209 S. Boudreau Circle, $27,807.
Distributed Generation Inc., exterior alterations at 805 W. Park St., $86,000.