Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000. Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
Scott Rick, new single-family residence at 1705 Eagle Road, $306,808.
Legacy Solar LLC, solar panels at 2609 Nottingham Court, $41,124.
KAP Architecture LLC, new 153-unit apartment building with retail and parking space at 24 E. Green St., $30,600,000.
Mahomet
Armstrong Construction, new single-family residence at 1313 Briarwood Drive, $425,000.
Wane & Karen Badger, new single-family residence at 1101 Morningside Lane, $562,000.
Rantoul
No new permits.
Savoy
No new permits.
Urbana
J.H. Findorff & Son, alteration/renovation/remodeling at commercial building at 611 W. Park St., $1,382,000.
Olympic Construction, alteration/renovation/remodeling at commercial building at 701 W. Church St., $197,377.
Woods Basement Systems, alteration/renovation/remodeling at single-family residence at 1501 S. Anderson St., $49,969.
Kennedy Builders-Michael Kennedy, new single-family residence at 3021 E. Stone Creek Blvd., $460,000.