Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.
Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.
Champaign
— Rave Homes, new single-family dwelling at 3912 Obsidian Drive, $238,700.
— Rector Construction, basement remodel at 4312 Ironwood Lane, $34,284.
— Advance Deck & Sunroom, deck at 1213 W. Park Ave., $25,000.
— TK HOMES OF IL LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1604 Bluegrass Lane, $216,100.
— Rave Homes, new single-family dwelling at 4813 Oakdale Drive, $291,500.
— Brent Voyles, addition at 1510 Waterford Place, $120,000.
— New Prairie Construction, solar array on roof at 502 N. McKinley Ave., $25,936.
— ServiceMaster, fire restoration at 3920 Rockdale Drive, $81,000.
— Power Home Solar, roof top solar at 1723 Henry St., $56,264.
— Gopher Pools, new inground pool at 4203 Curtis Meadow Drive, $40,000.
— Gaylor H. Swisher, office fit out at 1005 S. Neil St., $29,000.
— Gaylord H. Swisher, Apricot Lane clothing shop at 1005 S. Neil St., $29,000.
— Mode 3 Architecture, Inc, six-story multi-family at 315 E. John St., $5,266,528.
Mahomet
— Franke Construction, single-family detached at 719 Cole Lane, $195,000.
— Franke Construction, single-family detached at 815 Cole Lane, $190,000.
— Yellow and Company, commercial fit out at 604 E. Main St., $45,000.
Urbana
— East Central Illinois Service Group, addition at 613 E. Washington St., $62,680.
— Steinmeyer Roofing Inc., roof repair or replacement at 1305 E. Harding Drive, $47,949.
— Stough Development Corporation, new commercial construction at 907 N. Lincoln Ave., $2,722,600.
— Broeren Russo Builders, building exterior and parking lot addition/upgrades at 1111 W. Kenyon Road, $578,000.
— Olympic Construction, commercial alteration or renovation at 611 W. Park St., $93,000.
— Platinum Level Restoration Corp., roof replacement or repair at 805 S. Grove St., $26,740.
— Jason Rexroad, interior alteration or renovation at 1207 N. Division Ave., $25,800.