Listed are permits for all new single-family and multifamily residences as well as commercial and industrial work and residential remodeling costing over $25,000.

Permits are listed by applicant, description, site and cost.

Champaign

— Rave Homes, new single-family dwelling at 3912 Obsidian Drive, $238,700.

— Rector Construction, basement remodel at 4312 Ironwood Lane, $34,284.

— Advance Deck & Sunroom, deck at 1213 W. Park Ave., $25,000.

— TK HOMES OF IL LLC, new single-family dwelling at 1604 Bluegrass Lane, $216,100.

— Rave Homes, new single-family dwelling at 4813 Oakdale Drive, $291,500.

— Brent Voyles, addition at 1510 Waterford Place, $120,000.

— New Prairie Construction, solar array on roof at 502 N. McKinley Ave., $25,936.

— ServiceMaster, fire restoration at 3920 Rockdale Drive, $81,000.

— Power Home Solar, roof top solar at 1723 Henry St., $56,264.

— Gopher Pools, new inground pool at 4203 Curtis Meadow Drive, $40,000.

— Gaylor H. Swisher, office fit out at 1005 S. Neil St., $29,000.

— Gaylord H. Swisher, Apricot Lane clothing shop at 1005 S. Neil St., $29,000.

— Mode 3 Architecture, Inc, six-story multi-family at 315 E. John St., $5,266,528.

Mahomet

— Franke Construction, single-family detached at 719 Cole Lane, $195,000.

— Franke Construction, single-family detached at 815 Cole Lane, $190,000.

— Yellow and Company, commercial fit out at 604 E. Main St., $45,000.

Urbana

— East Central Illinois Service Group, addition at 613 E. Washington St., $62,680.

— Steinmeyer Roofing Inc., roof repair or replacement at 1305 E. Harding Drive, $47,949.

— Stough Development Corporation, new commercial construction at 907 N. Lincoln Ave., $2,722,600.

— Broeren Russo Builders, building exterior and parking lot addition/upgrades at 1111 W. Kenyon Road, $578,000.

— Olympic Construction, commercial alteration or renovation at 611 W. Park St., $93,000.

— Platinum Level Restoration Corp., roof replacement or repair at 805 S. Grove St., $26,740.

— Jason Rexroad, interior alteration or renovation at 1207 N. Division Ave., $25,800.