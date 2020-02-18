CHAMPAIGN — The boxes that lined the streets of downtown Champaign 10 days ago have long been cleaned up, but a few days still remain to donate to C-U at Home’s One Winter Night campaign.
And at this point, donations will be doubled thanks to a pledge from Champaign Asphalt Company, which agreed to match up to $15,000 as C-U at Home. The agency, which provides shelter and service to the homeless, is inches away from this year’s goal of $350,000.
“Since that matching donation was made, we’ve brought in like $4,000 in gifts,” Executive Director Rob Dalhaus III said. “We’re just looking forward to a big push here over the next few days.”
The organization increased its goal this year with plans of incorporating Austin’s Place, the local women’s shelter, and extending its own nighttime shelter to create a year-round homeless shelter for men and women, something Champaign-Urbana currently lacks.
Those wanting to donate can go to cuathome.us until 5 p.m. Friday. On Monday, donations had reached $329,480.56.
The goal for this year’s event was $100,000 more than last year, and to reach it, the organization utilized social media more than ever, streaming on Facebook Live throughout the event and encouraging box dwellers to share the post. As a result, Dalhaus said C-U at Home received nearly 600 donations on the day of the event.
“That’s just mind-blowing to have that many different people involved in such a short timespan,” he said. “That’s amazing.”