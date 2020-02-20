CHAMPAIGN — Local cities will get a boost in the annual federal funding they receive to help cover the cost of their projects focused on decent, affordable housing and community development.
Champaign is set to receive $1,005,580 in Community Development Block Grant funds, up from $885,190 last year.
Urbana will also get a raise in funding, from $442,063 to $501,415.
The grants — which come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development — include a total $11.6 million for 10 central Illinois cities, according to the state's two Democratic senators, Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth.
“Children and families in need all across Illinois rely on investments like these that help improve housing conditions and reduce homelessness,” Duckworth said.
The Community Development Block Grant program was created in 1974 and took effect the following year. It’s intended to be a flexible program providing communities with money to address a wide range of community development needs, according to HUD.
It’s one of HUD’s longest continuously run programs, the agency said.
Also receiving block-grant funding are Rantoul and Danville.
Rantoul’s grant will rise a bit, from $337,165 last year to $345,439, and Danville’s will increase from $971,332 to $1,008,192, according to the two senators and HUD.
Block-grant amounts vary from year to year and are based on such factors as population, age of the housing stock and their number of lower-income residents, according to Sheila Dodd, grants manager for the city of Urbana.
Urbana has received block-grant funding since 1975, she said.
The money "is used for city of Urbana residents only and has to benefit low-/moderate-income families," she said.
Urbana focuses its funding priorities in a community development target area, Dodd said.
Typically, that includes such things as emergency home-repair programs and home modifications for accessibility purposes for those meeting certain income eligibility requirements, along with transitional housing units and infrastructure improvements, she said.
A portion of Urbana’s grant money also goes to social-service programs that apply for it on a competitive basis, Dodd said.
The new grant is for the upcoming fiscal year starting July 1, she said.
Urbana’s fiscal 2019-20 grant is helping pay for such things as a Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County financial education program, a street lighting project in the Kinch Street area to start in April and sidewalk repairs in an area north of University Avenue and west of Goodwin Avenue, she said.
Block-grant money has been the primary funding source for Champaign’s Garden Hills Safety Lighting Energy Efficiency Program, and it’s also been used in the past year to reconstruct the sidewalk on Bradley Avenue between Prospect and McKinley avenues and on single-family housing repairs and accessibility improvements for income-eligible people, according to the city’s neighborhood programs manager, Jennifer Carlson.
In addition to the Community Development Block Grant funding, Duckworth and Durbin also announced a $822,390 HOME Investment Partnership Program grant to be shared by Urbana, Champaign and unincorporated Champaign County and used for affordable housing projects.
The money is portioned out by population size, with Champaign getting about half, Urbana about 30 percent and the county about 20 percent, Dodd said. Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County has also been funded with this money, she said.
Champaign has used this funding source to help fund Bristol Place Residences under development at Market Street and Bradley Avenue, Urbana has used its share for its Crystal View and Highland Green projects, and the county has provided rental assistance in unincorporated areas, Dodd said.