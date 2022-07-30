CHAMPAIGN — The city of Champaign is looking for buyers for a few pieces of land that could be future sites for new homes.
Champaign’s neighborhood services department is seeking bids for three city-owned residential lots at 606 W. Bradley Ave., 505 W. Bradley Ave. and 40 E. Beardsley Ave.
Each lot is valued at under $30,000, according to Betsy Barclay, a community development specialist with the city.
They were among six city-owned properties for which the city sought bids in January, but just three of the six were bought at that time, all by Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County, Barclay said.
City code compliance manager Tim Spear said all three lots were acquired by the city after structures on them were demolished due to code violations and then a lien for the cost of the demolition went unpaid.
That process typically follows an unsuccessful attempt to get the property owner to fix the violations, he said.
If the city doesn’t have a use for the lots it acquires, buyers are sought in a bidding process typically held twice a year, Barclay said.
“They’re great lots, and we want to get them back into peoples’ hands,” she said.
There’s no minimum bid for the three lots currently available, and the deadline for submitting a bid is noon on Aug. 24, Barclay said.Information about how to obtain bid documents can be found at https://bit.ly/ChampaignLotBids.