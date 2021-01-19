CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign City Council is considering bids to demolish another eight Garden Hills properties, part of the city’s efforts to improve long-standing flooding issues in the neighborhood.
Last year, the council approved contracts to demolish 36 properties along Hedge Road for $445,000, and pending approval Tuesday, the next eight would be demolished for about $70,000.
Once those are completed, only two structures will remain to be demolished.
The final demolitions are expected to be completed by this spring, depending on the weather, city staff said.
The demolition of the eight homes would be split into two packages, with Shafer Excavating demolishing three for $28,000 and Ezell Excavating demolishing five for $42,000.
The project will be funded from the Garden Hills Drainage Improvements Project in the Stormwater Management Fund, city staff said.
Before the homes are demolished, they are tested for asbestos, which is removed if present.
After demolition, the properties are being backfilled with clean clay and topsoil.
Residents in the soon-to-be-demolished properties were provided relocation benefits, as required by federal regulations.
The acquisition and demolition of properties is the first of five phases in the city’s $44 million drainage and street improvement project for Garden Hills.
In Phase 2, the detention basin will be built, something that isn’t expected to begin until 2030.
Phase 3 includes installing large storm sewers to funnel water toward the basin, and Phase 4 calls for installing smaller storm sewers to connect to the larger sewers.
Once Phase 5 is completed, all remaining streets in the neighborhood will be rebuilt, from Bloomington Road on the north to Bradley Avenue on the south and McKinley Avenue on the east to Mattis Avenue on the west.