CHAMPAIGN — October home sales in Champaign County declined from the same month a year ago, though the median and average home-sales prices were up.
According to the latest data from the Champaign County Association of Realtors, home sales in October were down 14.9 percent from October 2021, and year-to-date home sales in the county were down 8.3 percent compared with the first 10 months of last year.
The median home-sale price in October was $175,000, up just over 6 percent from October 2021.
The county’s average home-sale price for October was $215,755, about 3.3 percent higher than October of last year.
The rapid growth of mortgage interest rates and inflation are having an impact on housing affordability, though homes are still selling quickly, according to P.J. Trautman, president of the Realtors group.
The average home in Champaign County sold in 33 days both this October and October 2021.
“Sellers are increasingly beginning to negotiate further on prices and offering concessions to attract buyers to move their property before winter,” Trautman said.
The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for October was 6.9 percent, up from 6.1 percent in September and 3.07 percent in October 2021, according to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. For the week ending Friday, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.6 percent.