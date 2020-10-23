CHAMPAIGN — Despite the coronavirus pandemic, homes are continuing to sell.
In Champaign County, 274 homes were sold in September, up 27 percent from the same month a year ago, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
And year-to-date, 2,335 homes have been sold, up nearly 10 percent through this time last year.
“We’ve got low interest rates,” said Liz McDonald, the real-estate association’s new president. “We don’t have enough houses, but otherwise everything’s fantastic, considering we’re in a nationwide pandemic.”
She also attributed the increase to pent-up demand from this spring, which means sales are coming later in the year, when there’s typically fewer houses on the market.
“It’s just not typically a time, seasonally, when we see a lot of houses going on the market,” she said.
In September, the median home-sale price in the Champaign County area was $180,000, up 12.5 percent from $159,900 a year ago.
And pending home sales point toward increases in the next couple months, with 206 pending sales, up 14.4 percent from 180 in September 2019.
“Home sales could shape up to be incredibly strong in October as well,” McDonald said.
The average home was on the market for 56 days in Champaign County, 21 fewer than a year ago.
“It’s a great market right now for sellers,” McDonald said.