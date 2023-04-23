CHAMPAIGN — For the first time in six months, home sales in Champaign County weren’t marked by another decline, but they didn’t rise much either.
Sales were up in March by a single unit — 210, compared with 209 the previous March, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
“Inventory levels are still pretty limited, and as mortgage rates trended down in the last month, there is pent-up demand on the part of buyers who are eager to take advantage of this spring housing market,” said PJ Trautman, president of the association.
Up by more significant amounts in March: the median home sale price and the length of time homes remained on the market.
The median sales price (meaning half the homes sold for more and half sold for less) was $174,950, up from $162,000 in March 2022.
The average number of days homes were on the market last month was 50, compared with 44 days in the same month last year.
The average home sale price was down a bit at $206,344, compared with $209,753 in March 2022.
— DEBRA PRESSEY