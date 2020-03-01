CHAMPAIGN — Home sales increased 11 percent in January in Champaign County compared with the same month last year.
In January, 130 homes were sold in Champaign County, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
The increase came as the median home sale price decreased 8.7 percent to $141,500 in January, down from $155,000 a year ago.
And the inventory of homes also fell, from 771 a year ago to 709 in January.
The average 30-year fixed rate mortgage also decreased from 4.46 percent a year ago to 3.62 percent, according to the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.
“January was the second consecutive month for home-sale gains as more buyers are looking to buy to take advantage of these low interest rates,” said Julie Roth, president of the local agency. “The local real estate market has been performing remarkably well in spite of declining housing inventory levels.”
Home sales also rose nationally in January, up 9.6 percent from 2019.