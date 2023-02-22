URBANA — Homeowners can take a variety of exemptions to reduce their property tax bills, but not everyone is up to speed on which exemptions they’re eligible for and which they’re not.
Mistakes on homestead exemptions can cost both taxing bodies and homeowners money, so the Champaign County Assessment Office has launched a monitoring process to catch ineligible exemptions being claimed and eligible exemptions that are being missed.
County Supervisor of Assessments Paula Bates said her office had enough money in its budget for the current fiscal year to pay for six months of homestead exemption monitoring through an outside vendor, and that process began in December.
Bates has asked the county board to approve $25,512 to pay for six additional months of monitoring using some of the county’s remaining federal American Rescue Plan Act money.
The most common exemption property owners are likely familiar with is the general homestead exemption, which reduces the equalized assessed value of a property by $6,000. That one is available only for an owner-occupied home that is the owner’s primary residence.
In other words, if you also own a vacation home elsewhere, you can’t also take this exemption for that property, too.
Bates said Florida is fairly aggressive about checking on homestead exemptions, and her office gets calls from assessment officials in that state to check on eligibility for exemptions for those who also have properties in Champaign County.
Another exemption folks 65 and older likely know about is the $5,000 exemption available to seniors on the primary residence they own.
To claim any exemptions, in fact, the homeowners must live in the home as their primary residence, Bates said.
There are also exemptions that can be taken on the primary residences of owners with disabilities and for veterans with a service-related disability and a one-year exemption for veterans returning from duty in an armed conflict.
Bates said the homestead monitoring vendor, TrueRoll, will continuously monitor exemptions on Champaign County properties for six months or, if the county board approves additional funding, for 12 months.
TrueRoll uses data from more than 1,000 sources to identify unqualified exemptions, including such sources as credit bureaus, utilities, the Internal Revenue Service, Social Security, voter records, the U.S. Postal Service, court records, death records, foreclosures and vacancies, Bates said.
“What they do is they have access to databases that we do not,” she said.
This process can work both ways, not only to benefit the taxing bodies losing tax revenue on unqualified exemptions but also homeowners, because it will also pick up eligible exemptions that are being missed, Bates said.
She doesn’t see exemption monitoring as a continuous process for every year, but more a process that would be good to undertake every four or five years, she said.
To check your eligibility for exemptions in Champaign County and find the forms to apply: co.champaign.il.us/ccao.