CHAMPAIGN — More homes were sold last year than in any year since 2006, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
Some 3,098 homes were sold in 2020, up 12.5 percent from 2,754 in 2019.
The association’s president, Liz McDonald, credited low mortgage rates, which averaged 2.68 percent in December compared with 3.72 percent a year ago.
“Heading into 2021, mortgage rates are expected to remain flat or rise only modestly ... continuing to encourage demand for homeownership,” she said.
High demand and low inventory is helping keep prices up, too. The median sale price in 2020 was about $168,000, up 7.3 percent from $156,000 the year before.
“Constant purchase demand from buyers and overall tight inventory levels will continue to put pressure on housing prices,” McDonald said. “We expect to see more homes coming on the market later in the year as the rollout of the vaccine makes people more comfortable to be out and about as they have been evaluating their housing options.”
While some expected the pandemic to slow sales, that ended up not being a major issue, as showings could continue and sales could still be processed.
“Overall sales surged the highest during the summer months after the shutdown period, but home sales have continued in positive territory this winter as well,” McDonald said.
Statewide, home sales increased 9.6 percent, and nationally, they were up 5.6 percent.
Champaign County home sales
|Year
|Sales
|2006
|3,124
|2007
|2,969
|2008
|2,325
|2009
|2,340
|2010
|2,050
|2011
|1,984
|2012
|2,396
|2013
|2,610
|2014
|2,686
|2015
|2,795
|2016
|3,037
|2017
|2,872
|2018
|2,904
|2019
|2,754
|2020
|3,098