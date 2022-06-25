CHAMPAIGN — While it’s now legal in Champaign to build a second, smaller home in your yard, it’s unlikely many are going to be built in the near future, a city official said.
“They’re not cheap to build, and they have to meet building codes, so they require people to have a plan for this,” said Rob Kowalski, the city’s assistant planning and development director.
The city council earlier this week approved a change in the zoning ordinance that effectively lifted the city’s long prohibition on so-called accessory dwelling units on residential lots.
The action followed nearly a year of public input and discussion.
Accessory dwelling units are smaller homes sharing the same lot as the primary residence. In communities that allow them, they often provide a separate place to live that’s just steps away from family for aging parents and young adult children bouncing back to the nest for a time.
Kowalski doesn’t expect to see a rush on building-permit applications for accessory dwelling units, “but over the past few years, we’ve had many inquiries about whether Champaign allowed ACUs, and could they build one, and the answer has been no, so the conversation didn’t go farther than that,” he said.
While the answer is now yes, be aware that there are rules — starting with the fact that a building permit is required.
Residents can now build one accessory dwelling unit in any residential zoning district in Champaign, but only one per lot, according to the new city ordinance.
Size-wise, if your lot is smaller than 7,200 square feet, your accessory dwelling unit can’t be any larger than 600 square feet, and if your lot is larger than 7,200 square feet, your new little extra house can’t be any larger than 800 square feet.
There are also height, placement and setback requirements and a restriction limiting the number of unrelated people who can live in any one accessory dwelling unit — such as unrelated roommates — to two.
Be aware, also, that accessory dwelling units in Champaign can’t be used to house home occupations, and they can’t be sold separately from the main home, according to city ordinance.
Another factor to check are restrictive covenants in your subdivision that may prohibit accessory dwelling units, Kowalski said.
What if you live east of Wright Street?
Urbana allows accessory dwelling units on a case-by-case basis in zoning districts where a single-family dwelling is allowed as the principal structure — but it requires a conditional-use permit to be granted by the city’s Zoning Board of Appeals, said Marcus Ricci, a city planner in Urbana.
Urbana has zoning districts where duplexes are permitted by right, so a single-family home could potentially be expanded into a duplex to create an extra living space, he said.