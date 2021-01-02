CHAMPAIGN — A Champaign family victimized by gun violence has found a new home.
LaTesha Lee and her children will move in the coming days.
Lee’s 16-year-old son, Gerryontae Brown, was killed last month by gunshots fired into their house on Eureka Street.
Lee and her children moved out of the house, haunted by what happened to her son and their brother, and into a hotel. She was afraid that landlords would be reluctant to rent to them.
Karen Simms, executive director of the Trauma and Resilience Initiative, who was helping in the search for a new home for the family, said “three or four” people reached out.
She said Lee picked the property where she will move because she thought it was the best fit.
“It’s the perfect reset that her heart is calling for,” Simms said.
Lee said she did not want to indicate where their new residence is located. She said the home fits her needs.
“We found a home that would be suitable,” she said, adding she plans to return to her job as a certified nursing assistant afterward.
Of those who reached out to Lee, Simms said, “They couldn’t be kinder people. They were just incredibly helpful.”
Simms said they just wanted landlords to know “just because a family is impacted by violence, it doesn’t mean they’re” the cause of the problems, and for landlords to not be afraid.
Mr. Brown was killed when a young man who used to be his friend allegedly shot into their home Nov. 12. Lee said she is unsure why.
Brown was on the phone with his mother while the shooting took place, and she frantically drove home from work. She returned home to find police there trying to revive her son, who had been shot in the chest.
“It’s really be rough, and I keep replaying scenarios over and over in my head” of the day the shooting happened, Lee said earlier, adding that she and her family couldn’t bear to remain in the house.