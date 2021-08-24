CHAMPAIGN — What do you think about the idea of homeowners being allowed to build small secondary homes in their own yards?
Champaign city planners are asking the public to share their views on so-called accessory-dwelling units by taking an online survey.
Currently not permitted in Champaign, accessory-dwelling units are small, secondary homes sharing property with the main home on the same lot.
In communities where these smaller second homes are allowed, they can serve as places for family members such as aging parents or adult children to live independently or be rented out by property owners for extra income.
The term "accessory-dwelling unit" would apply to a secondary living space with its own kitchen and bathroom — whether that’s in a converted garage, an addition built onto a current home, a space within the home (for example, in a basement) or a new structure, according to Rob Kowalski, the city’s assistant planning and development director.
The city does sometimes receive inquiries from residents interested in converting a detached garage into a secondary home, and the current response must be that it isn’t allowed, he said.
Kowalski said it’s important to note that accessory-dwelling units would need to be built on a foundation and meet city building codes. They couldn’t be mobile homes parked in someone’s yard or driveway as a secondary home, or so-called tiny homes that are often on wheels.
The AARP has contended that accessory-dwelling units play a major role in housing needs, saying a 2018 survey showed that 84 percent of respondents 50 and older indicated they would consider adding an accessory home on their properties for a loved one needing care.
Others indicated they’d feel safer having someone living nearby or would like to have space for guests or for a caregiver to stay on the premises. And some also said they would add a dwelling to increase the value of their properties and earn rental income.
The AARP also has contended that accessory-dwelling units provide flexibility — for instance, by allowing empty-nesters to move into the smaller homes and rent out their larger homes or make them available to their adult children.
The number of older adults interested in this option could be poised to grow, with those 65 and older expected to make up 19 percent of the U.S. population by 2030, according to U.S. Census projections.
Given the potential expense of building a separate living unit, Kowalski said he doesn’t think the city would see thousands being built.
About 1,400 people have already taken the city’s online survey, Kowalski said. Some of them are assumed to be renters, as they indicated they wouldn’t be interested in adding an accessory home because they don’t currently own property, he said.
The survey has also been pushed out to local neighborhood associations, Kowalski said. Even if the city moves ahead with allowing accessory-dwelling units, some subdivision homeowner associations don’t permit them, he said.
Planners intend to analyze the survey responses and then compile a report, with an expectation of bringing the issue back to the city council later this fall or early in the winter, Kowalski said.
Yet to be determined would be rules on how large an accessory dwelling could be, how large a yard would be needed, setback requirements, design criteria and how many people would be permitted to occupy the smaller home, Kowalski said.
Rules that are too restrictive could make these units harder to build, he said, so “you have to find the right balance.”
Here’s a link to the city’s survey announcement: bit.ly/3gsLNJX.