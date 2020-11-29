CHAMPAIGN — The Champaign City Council is moving forward with incremental development, a new term for an old idea which focuses on small-scale changes to properties by removing code restrictions.
This could mean that properties zoned for single-family homes could be allowed on smaller lots, have shorter setbacks and be allowed to build “accessory dwelling units.”
The council could also make changes to commercial zoning to allow for more neighborhood-based small businesses, such as reducing the minimum parking requirements.
Those kind of changes could allow for an “incremental jump in density,” Assistant Planning and Development Director Rob Kowalski said.
The goal would be to return development to more of a neighborhood scale and provide a greater mix of housing options, city staff said, while growing at a pace that isn’t disruptive to neighborhoods. It would be a return to how cities were developed before World War II, Associate Planner Ben LeRoy said.
Old and new
“That was just the way cities were built. They were built in this sort of incremental fashion where properties evolved over time,” he said. “Post World War II, both local and federal policies really incentivized the contemporary development model where we have more single-use zoning ... single-family zoning becomes much more common. Developments are built at much larger scales.”
Some neighborhoods in Champaign already have incremental development, he said, citing the block bounded by State, Hill, Prairie and Washington streets west of downtown.
“We see buildings of different sizes. These buildings … are of different ages. The building in the northwest corner of that block, for instance, is a little over 100 years old. The building right next to it is just a couple of years old,” he said, and a couple of the houses are used for offices.
“This is a block that has evolved and changed over time continuously,” LeRoy said.
While the idea of incremental development isn’t new, LeRoy said it is becoming more popular, with certain states and municipalities taking steps to remove zoning restrictions.
“There are also public finance reasons to support incremental development; the idea that we can use our existing infrastructure in a more financially responsible way rather than building a lot of infrastructure to keep sprawling out for new development,” LeRoy said.
In the short term, the city wants to identify what regulations could be modified and what vacant city-owned lots could be used for private development.
In the medium- to long-term, council would vote on specific zoning revisions, and housing affordability in Champaign would be studied.
Cost of doing business
Councilman Matt Gladney asked how more development would lower housing prices, especially since new developments tend to be pricey.
Councilwoman Clarissa Nickerson Fourman expressed concern about newer development driving people out of neighborhoods.
“I want to be very careful that we don’t run people out or price people out,” she said.
LeRoy said the new developments might not be affordable for everyone today, but may be in the future.
“The new housing we build today, that carries the cost of new construction today, is the affordable housing of 20 or 30 years from now when there are new shiny things,” he said.
He also said six new apartments on a single lot would likely be more affordable than a new home would be.
Gladney said he liked the idea of allowing accessory dwelling units, which would be a second, smaller living space on the same lot as a house.
“Back in the 90s, I lived in an accessory dwelling unit that was grandfathered in,” he said. “The rent was super cheap for that. And I think one of the reasons was because the owner had two sources of rental income on one lot.”
Gladney asked what parts of town incremental development would be geared toward.
Kowalski said that would be up to council when specific zoning changes are considered.
“It could be tailored to certain parts of the city,” he said. “It could very well be that it’s most appropriate to choose boundaries of some kind, depending on what the proposals are.”
Examples of how to do it
Councilman Greg Stock also was supportive of the idea, based in part on his own experience growing up in a neighborhood in Peoria with about 15 percent duplexes and the rest single-family homes.
“The duplexes didn’t make the neighborhood worse. They weren’t worse neighbors,” he said. “I think it will actually help some of the health of our neighborhoods. Same thing with maybe some very light commercial,” citing places like Hopscotch Bakery at John and Pine streets near South Side Elementary School.
“I haven’t seen where they’ve really had a negative impact on the neighborhood necessarily,” he said.
Gladney said the success of incremental development will likely be determined when specific projects emerge.
“I’m open for this, but I’m also kind of bracing for what may come from it,” he said.