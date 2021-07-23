URBANA — Cleanup and repairs are getting underway at Hendrick House in Campustown after a June 28 explosion blew the roof off an addition to the building.
CEO Terrell Williams said the property’s insurer has finished its investigation and gave the go-ahead Tuesday to proceed with cleanup and rebuilding.
“We are talking to contractors and getting pricing,” he said.
The cause was related to a boiler and spontaneous leak, in which a lot of gas was suddenly released, causing the roof on a 15-year-old addition to the building to blow off, Williams said.
The damage didn’t impact Hendrick House’s ability to house students, he said.
About 40 students staying in the dorm over the summer were able to return nearly two weeks ago, and Hendrick House expects to welcome about 300 students for the fall semester without issues, Williams said.
The explosion also did some damage to the kitchen area. Williams said some kitchen service is expected to be available again within a week and full service — with a couple of minor exceptions — should be back up and running in about 30 days.
Part of the outside of the building addition that was damaged also will need to be repaired, he said.
Nobody was injured in the incident.