RANTOUL — A Cleveland-based company has reached an agreement to buy the Meadowlands apartment complex in Rantoul.
Patriot Square LLC is buying the property from Amerinvest, which has owned it since the early 1990s.
The 64-unit complex is located on the former Chanute Air Force Base.
Paul Vincent, a partner in Patriot Square, said his company was approached by a broker to gauge interest in buying the apartment complex last year.
“It’s taken a long time to get banks involved, and with the (COVID-19) virus,” the process has taken longer than it normally would have, Vincent said.
He said the company likes the Champaign and Rantoul area and feels the apartment complex would be a good investment. He said the group feels Rantoul property values will appreciate in coming years, especially in light of the construction of the community’s sports complex.
“We are excited about improving it,” he said. “It looked like a good deal for us.”
Vincent said the buyers intend to “add value” to the property by upgrading it — cleaning up the exterior and interiors when possible.
A day-to-day maintenance person has been hired to work with tenants.
The complex consists of “doubles” — duplex-like facilities — as well as stand-alone housing. Vincent said the larger living quarters are about 1,000 square feet.
Vincent said some of the roofing needs to be replaced. Other projects will include sidewalk replacement as well as street improvements. He said playground equipment also needs to be replaced.
As for interior improvements, “every time we can, when a tenant either moves out or allows us to come in, we’re going to spend (time) to improve the kitchens and make sure the walls and lighting are improved” and to make sure plumbing fixtures are in good shape, he said.
Rent won’t change for those with existing leases, he said, but added that it will likely increase after a property is improved for a new tenant.
He said all of the units but one are occupied.
Ian Wang, a partner with Amereinvest, said the apartments were formerly Air Force family housing.
He said his company bought the complex with the intent to make it faculty and student housing for the senior management training school for Asian students enrolled at the University of Illinois.
However, problems soon developed, he said, due to red tape in China and with the U.S. government at that time.
The result was a lack of individuals who were able to live in the apartments. Consequently, Amerinvest opened residency to the general public in 1994 — one year after the base closed.
Meadowlands was one of several Rantoul-based properties bought by Amerinvest. The most well-known property was Prairie Village, a former dorm building that was converted to senior living. That has since been sold and is now known as Eagle’s View Supportive Living and Memory Care.