URBANA — A construction company plans to fill in the empty Illinois American Water lagoons in Urbana, which could make way for another student housing development on Lincoln Avenue.
Earlier this month, Bloomington-based Stark Excavating bought the lagoons at the corner of Lincoln and Bradley avenues for $1.9 million, according to county records.
“It’s low, and it needs dirt to bring it up to something that can be used in the future,” said Dave Stark Jr. “We often have projects at the U of I, like with basements, that have dirt coming off them.”
The former lagoons give Stark a place to put that dirt, and once the lagoons are filled in, the property could be a prime development location.
Stark technically bought the land from a student housing company, Stark said, which bought it from Illinois American Water.
Broker Alex Ruggieri declined to say which student housing company is involved, but said it’s a “group out of California. ... They were going to develop the property, but they had to fill the land, and so they worked out an agreement with Stark, which will take a year or two to fill the land,” Ruggieri said. Once Stark is done, the housing company will have “the option to buy it back.”
It works out for Stark, Ruggieri said, because having a nearby spot to dump dirt “saves them transportation costs.”
He expects that site to be popular once it’s turned into housing.
“It’s an excellent site,” he said. “It will be positioned extremely well along the gateway into Urbana.”
The site is located between the One North and One South student housing complexes and just a few blocks north of the Gather and Retreat developments near the corner of Lincoln and University avenues.
The Retreat development was built where Illinois American Water’s Lincoln Avenue plant was originally constructed in the 1880s, spokeswoman Karen Cotton said.
The plant was decommissioned in 2017, as its other water treatment plants are able to meet demand and aren’t surrounded by residential neighborhoods, Cotton said.
After the plant was closed, the storage lagoons on Bradley avenue were, too.
“In 2018, Illinois American Water worked to remove lime residuals from our storage lagoons,” Cotton said. “Lime, in raw form, was used by our Lincoln Avenue Plant to aid in the softening of the water. Through the treatment process, lime residuals were generated and stored at the lagoon site where they would later be removed by a farming company and land applied.”