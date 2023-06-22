URBANA — Being both chronically homeless and medically fragile is “a bad combination,” says Carle Health CEO Dr. James Leonard.
Both Carle and the local nonprofit Champaign County Health Care Consumers see that combination in some of the people they serve, and they’re about to do something about it.
Construction is set to start next month on a tiny homes community in north Urbana called Hope Village — a place for people who are medically fragile and chronically homeless to live and get the kinds of help they need.
A project of Carle Foundation Hospital, Champaign County Health Care Consumers and the University of Illinois Grainger College of Engineering, Hope Village will be built on six acres of farmland north of the Carver subdivision.
Carle and the UI are helping fund the project, with each donating $1 million, and the city of Urbana is also contributing $850,000 from its federal coronavirus relief money, according to Carle spokeswoman Brittany Simon.
Also expected is a direct appropriation in the state’s fiscal 2024 budget, thanks to state Sen. Paul Faraci, D-Champaign, according to Carle.
Hope Village is projected to open in 2024 as a fully-staffed and monitored gated community with 30 tiny homes in the 400-square-foot range, a community center and amenities.
Leonard said Hope Village will serve people falling through the cracks, and will fill a niche between overnight shelter beds and low-income housing voucher apartments.
“These folks end up in our emergency room a lot,” he said.
Health Care Consumers Executive Director Claudia Lennhoff said the target population for Hope Village is those who extensively use the emergency room and hospitalization, “and they tend to be pretty fragile.”
Homelessness and medical fragility go hand in hand, she and Leonard said.
Those who are chronically homeless and in trauma and survivor mode often have mental and behavioral health issues along with chronic illnesses that aren’t getting better, Lennhoff said. People who are chronically homeless tend to live about 20 fewer years than those who aren’t homeless, she said.
Each tiny house in Hope Village will be a complete home with a bedroom, bathroom, living area, kitchen and front porch.
Residents can move out if they want, but they won’t have to.
“This will be permanent supportive housing, not transitional,” Lennhoff said.
Residents will also have access to office space, social services, counseling, classes and recreation through the community center, and there will also be outdoor walking trails, outdoor gathering space and community gardening available.
Carle’s mobile health clinic will come to the village to help provide a continuity of care, and it’s no accident that this village is going to be close to Carle Foundation Hospital, Leonard said.
Health Care Consumers will be providing intensive case management.
“We hope to see people stabilize,” Lennhoff said.
Nobody will be turned away due to inability to pay, Lennhoff said, but those with income sources will pay an affordable rent and utility costs.
Leonard said building 30 of these homes will be a good start.
“We think 30 will meet the need today. We’re not sure about tomorrow. We’ve left that open in discussions,” he said.
Simon said Carle purchased the land for Hope Village and will convey it to the nonprofit organization being created to oversee it.
Leonard and Lennhoff are inviting all community members to join their organizations and the UI in supporting this project.
“Hope Village is a great example of community organizations coming together to serve humanity,” said Rashid Bashir, dean of the Grainger College of Engineering. “From efficiently designed buildings to resource monitoring, (UI) engineers, architects and social scientists have given the utmost thought to the community’s design.
“We’re thrilled to develop a blueprint that could be a model for other regions around the country and the world.”