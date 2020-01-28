CHAMPAIGN — More than 2,750 homes were sold in 2019, down 5.2 percent from the previous year, according to the Champaign County Association of Realtors.
Despite that, the association’s president was optimistic about December’s sales numbers, which were up 19.9 percent year-over-year.
“Overall, we did have some months where the numbers were down. We ended up down about 5 percent, which in my opinion is still pretty steady, and we ended on a positive note in December,” Julie Roth said.
The median home sale price rose 3.82 percent from 2018 to $156,250 last year. In December, the median home sale price was $166,000, up 14.7 percent from the previous December. “When those numbers are going up, buyers like to jump in and get them while they’re still affordable,” Roth said.
She also credited the mild weather in December for the increase in sales. “People were still out looking at homes,” Roth said.
The inventory of homes was down 6.6 percent in December compared to a year ago, to 731 listings.
The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage also declined in 2019, from 4.64 percent in December 2018 to 3.72 percent last month.
“With low mortgage rates, low unemployment and continued wage growth, home buyer activity is expected to remain healthy into the new year,” Roth said.