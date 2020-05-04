URBANA — The first new residential construction in downtown Urbana in 15 years may be delayed by four months due to higher-than-expected costs and a pricey utility relocation.
Chris Saunders of Green Street Realty is seeking an amendment to the redevelopment agreement with the city to extend the completion date from Dec. 31, 2020, to May 1, 2021.
“The development required a much more extensive and costly utility relocation” than anticipated, Saunders wrote in a letter to the city. “We have also struggled with budget constraints. Our construction bids came in well over $8,000,000, much higher than the original $6,000,000 budget that we had anticipated.”
The 42-unit townhome project at 200 S. Vine St. will have a new type of siding that Saunders said will save money.
And Green Street Realty was able to find a lender to finance the development.
“However, with the delays and the recent COVID-19 events, they are requesting that we extend this Project Completion Date in the Redevelopment Agreement to match up with our revised construction completion schedule,” Saunders wrote.
Despite the delays, he said, “you will see a great deal of progress during 2020,” and that “despite these challenging times, we are fully committed to this development and believe this will be a valuable addition to Downtown Urbana.”
The Urbana City Council is se to discuss the extension at its meeting Monday.
“Staff recommends that the Council authorize an extension,” city staff wrote to council members. “The project will bring new residential density to the downtown area, enhancing economic activity in the downtown for restaurants, retail and services including Lincoln Square Mall and Urbana’s Market At the Square.”
In January 2019, the council approved a redevelopment agreement for the project, which at the time was expected to be completed this May.
According to the agreement with Green Street Realty, 100 percent of its property taxes from the increased value of the property will be reimbursed the first year, followed by 80 percent the next year, 60 percent the following year and so on until no property taxes will be reimbursed the sixth year, much like the city’s Think Urbana rebate program for residential developments.
The project also sits in Urbana’s Enterprise Zone, which means it should be eligible for sales-tax exemptions for new construction materials.
Urbana sold the vacant block to Green Street Realty for $1.
The city completed its purchase of that block for redevelopment in 2011, when it bought the property previously occupied by Urbana True Tires for $400,000. Altogether, the city spent about $950,000 to purchase properties on that block.
Since the city bought the property, it has tried twice to find developers for it.
In 2011, architect Gary Olsen proposed an $84 million “Metro Centre” that never came to fruition.
And in 2016, Indianapolis-based TWG Development planned to build a four-story, $30 million complex with nearly 200 apartments and commercial space on the first floor, but it declined to move forward on that project.