FARMER CITY — The homeless of Champaign-Urbana are 25 to 30 miles away from the Rev. David Ashby’s church, but they’re very much a concern for him and his congregation.
On Feb. 3, Trinity Community Fellowship in Farmer City will serve, as it has for the past couple of years, as a remote location for One Winter Night, an annual event held by C-U at Home in downtown Champaign.
One Winter Night is both a fundraiser for C-U at Home’s programs for the homeless and an awareness-raiser about the plight of being homeless.
Trinity Community Fellowship first got involved several years ago.
“The first year, I had between 15 and 18 teenagers and adults that went and slept in boxes on Neil Street in Champaign,” recalled Ashby, the church’s senior pastor.
The church has raised money for C-U at Home every year it’s been involved, raising about $10,000 last year, Ashby said.
This year, Ashby has invited people to camp out at the church in tents, makeshift shelters or their own vehicles to help foster empathy for people who don’t have homes of their own.
To keep awareness in mind, Ashby said, the church vestibule has been decorated in what he calls “early American folks without an address,” with sleeping bags, a tent and some trash.
Ashby has deep ties to Champaign. He was born and raised there, formerly was pastor of Bible Baptist Church in Champaign, and serves as chaplain to the Champaign and Urbana fire departments and the Urbana Police Department and is one of five chaplains for Champaign police.
Farmer City doesn’t have the homeless population C-U has, he said, though, “certainly, we’ve helped folks here.”
Since C-U at Home isn’t supplying refrigerator boxes this year for people who plan to spend time outdoors for One Winter Night, Ashby said, “we’re using what we have here.”
“We’re encouraging folks to sleep in tents, sleep in cars, a variety of things, but once again, to emphasize the plight of those folks who are less fortunate than I am who have to sleep outside and forage for a living,” Ashby said.
Previous One Winter Night events have involved participants sleeping out overnight in boxes on sidewalks throughout the central area of downtown Champaign and in some remote locations.
This year, the event will be indoors and outdoors at the Venue CU, 51 E. Main St., C. And rather than extending overnight, it will wrap up at midnight Feb. 4.
Remote locations also include the University of Illinois Quad and St. Joseph United Methodist Church.
First United Methodist Church in Champaign will be hosting a drive-thru donation event during the day Feb. 3.
Participants in downtown Champaign can be in boxes, tents or their cars from 6 p.m. to midnight if they wish, outside the Venue CU, according to Melissa Courtwright, C-U at Home’s executive director.
Not being supplied with a box for shelter is more realistic for those simulating the experience of homelessness for the evening, she said.
“Obviously, when people are experiencing homelessness, they have to figure things out for themselves,” she said.
Indoors at the Venue CU, there will be programming from 7 to 9 p.m., all open to the public.
It will include a presentation by C-U at Home’s leaders, a video testimonial featuring the organization’s clients and a guest keynote speaker, George Dennehy, a Virginia-based musician and motivational speaker born without arms who plays musical instruments with his feet.
The indoor program will be livestreamed for those at remote locations, Courtwright said.
This program is intended to be a thank-you to the community and the many donors who have given their time, money, food and clothing to help those served by C-U at Home, she said.
The new format for One Winter Night goes hand in hand with her organization’s new “pathways to progress” shelter program that now goes beyond around-the-clock shelter, Courtwright said.
“We are trying to see this as a kick-off, not only to a fundraising year but to our new programs,” she said.
City of Champaign Township took over C-U at Home’s former shelter building at 70 E. Washington St., C, and opened a low-barrier shelter there called Strides, while C-U at Home is now offering a mid-barrier shelter for homeless people who aren’t active substance abusers and who are ready to seek stability.
C-U at Home is now operating a mid-barrier shelter for women in a house on Eureka Street in Champaign and is still looking for a house or two to serve as a mid-barrier shelter for men, Courtwright said.
For now, the men’s mid-barrier shelter remains at 70 E. Washington St., in a separate area of the building.
Courtwright said a fundraising goal hasn’t been set for One Winter Night this year, though registered participants in the outdoor simulation are still asked to raise money.
To register to be a fundraising participant, go to bit.ly/OWN23.