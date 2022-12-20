FISHER — Two rural Foosland residents areset to build a 12-unit condominium complex on the former site of a grain elevator in Fisher.
Brandon Chandler, who with his wife, Carissa, also own Ingold’s Grocery in Fisher, and Jameson Stalter will develop the condominiums. They will operate as CS Development
The grain elevator, which was located on the northeast side of town, was demolished this year. Chandler said the condos — which will be sold, not rented, to individuals/families — will include one- and two-story units.
“The running joke is I’m trying to move more people in town to get more Ingold’s customers,” Chandler said. “It’s like the company store. Move you in right next to the store.”
Prior to it operating as Premier Coop, the grain elevator company was known for many years as Fisher Farmers Grain and Coal.
Chandler said Stalter, owner of JD Construction, is a local contractor/carpenter who “has built many spec homes and a few (properties) of the Heritage Estates on the west side of town.”
“I’m real excited to partner with him,” said Chandler, who will install the underground utilities, all the concrete and do the site work and foundations. Stalter will finish the build-out.
Chandler is owner of Chandler Concrete & Excavation. He said the goal is to have the first unit available by the end of next summer.
Laura Heiser, the real estate agent who will be marketing the condos, said there has been some buzz about the condo project.
“There’s several people that have been asking about it,” she said. “A lot of people are looking for (condos).”
The single-story units generally appeal to couples who are down-sizing, while the two-story ones are generally for people buying their first or second home.
“Everybody’s curious what’s going on,” Heiser said. “I think it’s pretty exciting there’s going to be more options coming in.”
Fisher Mayor Mike Bayler said Chandler approached the village board to inquire whether there would be any issues in rezoning the site to accommodae the condos. In a straw vote, the trustees said they had no problem with the change.