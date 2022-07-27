URBANA — Would you work a 12-hour overnight shift on a Friday, then go help build your own new home on Saturday, then get a little sleep in the afternoon until you went back to work again in the evening?
Kim Calhoun did, on several weekends, and the way she sees it, the sacrifice was worth it.
“I don’t know how I did it, to be honest, but it was worth it,” she said.
Calhoun, of Champaign, will be moving soon with her three children, 14-year-old Ahseauna, 6-year-old Teauna and 5-year-old Travelle, into the first home they’ve ever owned, a new four-bedroom house in Urbana.
Their new home is the third house Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County has completed this year and the 122nd home the group has built to date.
The fourth home build of the year is already well underway, said Lauren Gramly, resource development director for the organization.
The 40-year-old Calhoun, a health care technician at Carle Foundation Hospital, said she works three 12-hour shifts each weekend.
She and her kids currently live in a townhouse in Champaign and, she said, the kids are all excited about getting rooms of their own.
Their new home is also going to give them something else they don’t have right now — a backyard where the family can do things at home, Calhoun said.
Her kids have asked for a trampoline and a bounce house, she said with a laugh, though “I didn’t say they’re getting it. Maybe one or the other.”
Calhoun formerly worked in food service at Carle until she had an opportunity to train as a health care technician — a job she loves, she said.
Calhoun said she applied more than once to Habitat for a home build for her and her family, and when she finally got the call saying she’d been accepted and was asked if she was still interested, “it was like, are you kidding?”
She was so excited, it took a couple of days for it all to sink in, she said.
Work on the home got underway in April, and Calhoun said she will likely move in August. Her landlord of nine years has been flexible, she said.
Calhoun said she’s so grateful to the home build sponsors, Barbara and Terry England of Urbana, and all the volunteers who helped with the build, including Urbana High School Habitat Club members.
Calhoun said she also considers herself blessed to have had a four-day blitz build for her home, which got it done so much faster.
‘We had other volunteers, but for four days, those students were definitely there. It was sometimes raining, sleeting, 30 degrees or even colder and these students were still there,” she said. “It was amazing.”
As part of the deal with Habitat homes, the buyers have to put in 300 hours of sweat equity, which Calhoun said she did not just on helping build her own home but helping build the other Habitat home currently under construction.
Helping someone else build their own home, she said, brings back all the excitement of your own new home.
Habitat for Humanity also requires that its buyers must have a genuine need for adequate housing, the ability to make a down payment and make low-cost monthly mortgage payments, including home insurance.
Calhoun’s advice to others interested in applying to Habitat for a home is don’t give up if you don’t get chosen the first time you apply.
“It’s a great opportunity and I encourage everyone to apply and for those who do get it, I encourage them to encourage others as well,” she said. “This is an awesome opportunity, and I have no regrets.”