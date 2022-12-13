URBANA — Claudia Lennhoff has seen some heartbreaking outcomes among local people who were both homeless and medically fragile.
Now she and the organization she leads, Champaign County Health Care Consumers, are working with Carle Health and the University of Illinois on a solution to turn those poor outcomes around — a tiny-homes village where people could live and receive the intensive services they need, including health services.
Carle and Health Care Consumers will be making a pitch to the Urbana City Council on Tuesday for a piece of the city’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to help cover some of the costs for this project, which has been tentatively named Hope Village. Lennhoff said the funding request is $2 million, but the total cost of the project could be more like $8 million.
As envisioned, the tiny-homes village would start out with 30 tiny homes, each with its own bathroom and kitchen, developed on a plot of land that would need to be at least 3 acres and near the bus line. It would have an on-site management office, a community center with meeting and education spaces and laundry facilities, and outdoor space to accommodate gatherings and Carle’s mobile unit. Each tiny home would be a permanent structure and accessible to the disabled, Lennhoff said.
The idea arose from work Health Care Consumers undertook with COVID-19 relief funding from Urbana last year, in which medically fragile homeless people were put up in hotels when they were unable to stay in a congregate living shelter.
One of the issues with shelter living at that time, Lennhoff said, was that each morning, shelter guests had to leave the shelter, “and people who were medically fragile just couldn’t make it work.”
“One thing I found in 2021 is people who have been chronically homeless are overwhelmingly suffering with disabling conditions, and they have a lot of health issues that aren’t addressed,” she said.
Another issue has been the difficulty people who have been chronically homeless — some with behavioral-health issues or who were previously incarcerated — have in adjusting to life in an apartment, where they may feel isolated or become disruptive to their neighbors and ultimately evicted, Lennhoff said.
A village model would allow residents access to and support from their peers, and unlike scattered housing sites, it would also allow for needed services to be delivered more efficiently, she said.
Health Care Consumers’ partnership with Carle on a tiny-homes village began after Lennhoff emailed Carle Foundation President and CEO Dr. James Leonard about the issue and her idea. He was interested and asked to meet with her about it, she said.
For its part, Carle Health has frequently seen and treated medically fragile people without stable housing in its emergency department and saw an opportunity in this project to have an impact and change the trajectory of these patients’ lives, said Phil Rowell, Carle’s vice president of clinical and business intelligence, digital solutions and health outcomes.
If the Urbana council decides to award some of the city’s federal funding to this project, Carle wouldn’t be the recipient, he and Lennhoff said. A nonprofit corporation would be formed, and Health Care Consumers would be providing the case management services, they said.
Carle wrote the grant proposal and would be providing expertise in grant and project management. Rowell said Carle also will look at how a number of parties can be brought together to make this project a reality.
“Without Carle’s involvement, this would just be a pipe dream,” Lennhoff said.
Also involved is the UI Grainger College of Engineering, which will help with some preliminary site engineering and design work, she said.
She and others involved in this project have been studying tiny-home villages in other cities, exploring various tiny-home models and considering several properties in Urbana as a development site, one of which has been offered by a donor, she said. They are also exploring other funding sources to help cover more of the costs.
“We’re definitely hoping to get it started in the first half of next year,” Lennhoff said.