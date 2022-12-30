CHAMPAIGN — If you sat out the volatile 2022 housing market, next year may be a bit more stable time to buy or sell a house, Realtors are predicting.
Two things to note going into the new year, however:
Interest rates may be stabilizing, but they won’t drop back down to the rates seen in recent years. And the housing inventory in Champaign County is likely going to remain on the lower side.
Champaign Realtor Jim Waller with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group said there were 106 single-family detached homes for sale in Champaign, Urbana and Savoy as of Thursday, not including 84 homes under contract and awaiting closing, and inventory was also on the low side in smaller communities in Champaign County.
As for next year, “I think it’ll be a good market,” he said. “We’re not going to go back to having 500 homes (in Champaign, Urbana and Savoy) on the market.”
Eric Porter, a broker with The Real Estate Group, Champaign, said the National Association of Realtors indicated in a Zoom call last week that interest rates peaked around early November, “and they see signs that it should be coming down.”
But not to the level buyers enjoyed in recent years.
“From what I’ve read and heard, interest rates are kind of in the range where they’re going to be,” Porter said. “You’re not going to see 3 percent for years to come.”
Stefanie Pratt, with Stefanie Pratt Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group, said the Champaign County market is typically a bit more insulated due to the presence of the University of Illinois, and people still need to move for various reasons.
But the buying power of homebuyers has already been impacted by inflation, with higher utility and food costs, she said.
How much buying power will continue to be impacted next year “is yet to be determined,” she said.
A couple of lenders she’s spoken to have projected a further reduction in interest rates, “but we’re not going to see what we did,” Pratt said.
The Champaign County Association of Realtors announced last week that inventory challenges and mortgage rates impacted November sales, with mortgage rates last month being double what they were in November 2021. But while the number of home sales declined, a low inventory pushed up prices.
The average home price in Champaign County for November 2022 was $227,034, up 8.68 percent from $208,890 the previous November, according to the association.
The national Realtors group said it expected to end 2022 with existing home sales across the U.S. down 16 percent from the previous year, with rising mortgage rates slowing “what had been a pandemic-era homebuying frenzy.”
Porter looks for more realistic home prices in the year ahead, unlike “pie in the sky” prices of 2022, he said.
“People need to get more realistic about what the market is doing,” he said.
He and Waller remain optimistic about sales next year.
“I know people are saying things are slow, but we’re still selling houses,” Waller said.
While interest rates and inventory impact sales, Porter said people move for family reasons.
“They need more space. They’re getting a divorce. Mom’s coming to live with them,” he said.
Porter said he’s optimistic because there will be a similar inventory next year, and buyers who couldn’t buy or didn’t want to buy in the frenzy of 2022 “will now be buying.”
His advice for sellers: “Get your house in tip-top shape, because buyers are still very discerning. They will pass over your home if the carpets are filthy or it smells.”
He advises sellers to go to their lenders and get a pre-approval letter, so they’re ready to go see a house on the market and prepared to put in an offer.
He also advises buyers to get out and see as many homes as they can, to get the best idea of what’s on the market and become familiar with areas of the community.