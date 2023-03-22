CHAMPAIGN — The city of Champaign is no longer paying for hotel rooms for displaced residents of Champaign Park Apartments, but the legal complaint filed against the apartment complex’s owner is still pending.
As of late January, the city was still footing the cost of hotel rooms for more than 50 families that were displaced after their apartments at the 42-building complex were condemned as uninhabitable.
Assistant City Attorney Nancy Rabel said the number of residents staying in hotel rooms has been dwindling since then, and last week was down to a single person who has since moved out of hotel lodging.
Because the city no longer needs to provide housing for the displaced residents, a hearing that had been set for Tuesday morning wasn’t needed and was canceled, Rabel said.
How many of the displaced residents have moved back into their apartments, Rabel said she didn’t know.
The city was paying for their hotel rooms only until Champaign Park Apartments had repaired units available for them to move back to, but some of the residents chose to relocate to other housing, she said.
The complex’s owner — New York-based Champaign Apartments Owner LLC — is under a court order to repay the city for hotel costs. It has repaid $22,000 so far and is expected to have another $145,000 paid to the city in early April, Rabel said.
That would reimburse the city for hotel rooms used through Feb. 2. The owner will still be billed for hotel expenses for the rest of February and until the last resident moved out this month, Rabel said.
The owner is continuing to make repairs, though some buildings at the complex remain condemned, she said.
The city’s complaint against the owner concerning property-code violations and possible penalties such as fines remain to be resolved, Rabel said.
The case has been set for a status hearing June 6.
The city originally condemned apartments and several entire buildings in November because of lack of heat and/or water and flooding issues.
As of late January, 29 buildings and 393 units at the complex at 2106 W. White St., C, remained condemned. The current number of condemned units and/or buildings wasn’t available Tuesday from the city’s Neighborhood Services Department.