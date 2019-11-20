CHAMPAIGN — The Housing Authority of Champaign County has been awarded three state and federal grants totaling more than $650,000 to help support its programs.
The Illinois Housing Development Authority’s Rental Housing Support Re-Entry Special Demonstration program awarded the housing authority $487,674 over three years to provide a housing subsidy for about 15 people exiting the state prison system who have been referred by the Illinois Department of Corrections.
The other two grants were awarded by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
One of the HUD grants is for $65,070 annually to provide a subsidy for about 10 households to help homeless veterans find and keep housing.
The other is a second allotment of mainstream vouchers totaling $97,613 a year to help non-elderly people with disabilities.
The three grants bring in additional money for the housing authority to help provide housing for severely underserved populations in the community, said CEO David Northern Sr.
All the newly announced grant programs are expected to be launched in early 2020, according to the housing authority.