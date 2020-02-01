CHAMPAIGN — Folks without a home might still want to watch the most famous football game of the year. But where can they go?
Enter the Housing Authority of Champaign County, which is coming through with its second Super Bowl party and resource event for the homeless.
It will be held from 4:30 to 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the housing authority offices at 2008 N. Market St., C.
C-U at Home Executive Director Rob Dalhaus III said this party is a very positive event for the people served by his agency. And it serves as a good reminder for others, he said.
“This gives us an opportunity to remember that our folks on the street are humans, too,” he said. “We’re all part of the community, and this is a place for them to have some good, clean fun.”
The event is planned to provide such services as blood pressure checks and information about community services for the homeless — all rolled into a fun evening and a chance to watch the game, according to the housing authority.
On hand will be representatives from Carle, Crisis Nursery and the cities of Champaign and Urbana.
The HACC was seeking donations of food such as hot dogs and hamburgers and volunteers for the party, plus items the homeless can use, such as soap, shampoo, hats, gloves, hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, toothpaste, deodorant, underwear and non-perishable food.