CHAMPAIGN — The Housing Authority of Champaign County announced Thursday that it would no longer screen applicants based on their criminal records, except in federally required cases.
The housing authority has been considering this change for months and in October hosted a forum on the topic.
“We no longer will use criminal backgrounds other than those required by (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development): a lifetime sex offender and those prosecuted for producing methamphetamines in public-housing facilities,” CEO David Northern Sr. said.
He said the change will potentially save the housing authority “thousands of dollars each year” in costs for the checks and encouraged its partners and landlords to adopt similar policies.
Northern cited research from the Prison Policy Initiative that says formerly incarcerated people are nearly 10 times as likely to be homeless as the general population.
And he said it was fitting to make this change during this “trying time.”
“With the civil unrest, this is just us moving in the right direction, helping community members overcome those obstacles,” he said.
Criminal-background checks “disparately impact racial and ethnic populations more likely to come into contact with law enforcement and the criminal-justice system,” he said.
“HACC understands that criminal records make it difficult for citizens to gain stability, employment or housing on the private market,” Northern said. “The health and safety of our clients is of the utmost concern, and we firmly believe that these changes will maintain their quality of life while expanding the number of Champaign County residents who we are able to serve.
He said research shows that after six or seven years, people with prior convictions are no more likely to commit another crime than the general population.
And in the short term, “providing stable housing reduces the risk of further criminal activity.”
Housing authority board President Grant Henry praised the move, saying, “These changes are being implemented with the direct intention to support our fellow citizens with criminal backgrounds to transition into productive members of society.”
In December, the Champaign City Council voted to move forward with reducing the amount of time landlords can hold felonies against potential tenants, from five years to two.
Urbana’s human-rights ordinance prohibits housing discrimination on the basis of prior arrests or convictions.
Mayor Diane Marlin applauded the decision, saying it will “help reunite families and provide re-entry housing.”