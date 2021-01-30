CHAMPAIGN — The board Housing Authority of Champaign County’s board of commissioners named Lily Walton to serve as the agency’s interim executive director starting Feb. 1.
She will be taking over for David Northern Sr., who resigned to take a new job as president and CEO of the Housing Authority of the Birmingham (Ala.) District.
Walton has worked for the housing authority for three years, and has served as interim deputy director of enrichment operations and director of the YouthBuild program.
She has also overseen the housing authority’s Move to Work Demonstration Program and Family Self-Sufficiency Program, as well as policy, development and planning, client services and government relations.
“Lily’s breadth of experience and education for improving affordable housing makes her a perfect fit to lead the Housing Authority of Champaign County,” Northern said.