CHAMPAIGN — The Housing Authority of Champaign County is temporarily freezing eviction actions for the cold-weather months, effective immediately.
The moratorium will be effective through March 1, 2020, on enforcements of all non-violent and non-criminal-activity-related evictions from properties owned or managed by the housing authority.
The eviction freeze is intended to prevent more homelessness during the winter. Pending court cases will be dismissed or postponed, and scheduled evictions will be canceled, according to the housing authority.
The housing authority said it also won’t process any terminations of tenants in its Housing Choice Voucher Program.
During the eviction freeze, the housing authority said it plans to work with residents and nonprofit organizations to bring tenant accounts current, though rent owed during the eviction-freeze period will continue to accrue.
“Many individuals living in our properties are elderly and/or disabled, and those who are on our voucher program are exceedingly below the area median income,” said housing authority CEO David Northern Sr. “We serve an at-risk population and find winter evictions to be especially cruel and dangerous because of the public health hazards posed by cold-weather homelessness.”
The housing authority said it can’t prevent eviction actions filed by landlords for the Housing Choice Voucher program, but participants being evicted will be allowed to use their voucher assistance to search for other housing during the grace period.