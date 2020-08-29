CHAMPAIGN — If you want to be one of the first to live in this brand-new apartment community for income-eligible older adults, here’s your chance.
The Housing Authority of Champaign County will open up the online application process and waiting list Monday for The Haven at Market Place, a 122-unit development at 501 Interstate Drive, C.
The one- and two-bedroom apartments for adults 55 and older will be made available on a first-come, first-served basis, and they’re expected to go fast, said housing authority CEO David Northern Sr.
“We’ve had individuals call from Day 1 since they heard about it,” he said. “I can’t go anywhere in Champaign County without someone asking me about the Haven.”
The Haven, which is nearing completion just east of the Champaign Walmart and Aldi stores, is set to be ready for tenants Oct. 1, Northern said.
Part of the development, a one-story building with 24 units for people with disabilities, is already 100 percent leased and occupied.
What’s going to be available this fall will be 92 one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments in a three-story building with elevator service.
The apartments will come with walk-in showers, dishwashers and their own washers and driers.
On-site amenities for residents will include a pickleball court, computer lab, community room, dog park, fitness center, gazebo and community garden, according to the housing authority.
Residents are allowed to have small pets with a deposit.
The Haven is being developed for $25 million as a joint venture between Brinshore Development, a Northbrook for-profit affordable-housing developer, and Oak Grove Development Corp., a nonprofit affiliate of the local housing authority.
The apartments will be available at subsidized rents starting at $50, and tenants must meet the housing authority’s eligibility terms, Northern said.
This isn’t public housing like it used to be, he said.
Developments such as this one “is what we’re doing now,” Northern said.
“We’re working to put people in the same level of living, regardless of their income,” he said.
Sign-ups for the wait list will be online only starting Monday at HACC.net.