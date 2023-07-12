FISHER — It’s not at the level of Champaign, Mahomet or Savoy, but new-housing starts in another Champaign County community — Fisher — continue to grow.
The village board will vote Thursday night on measures that are expected to clear the way for more development.
Operating as CS Development, Brandon Chandler and Jameson Stalter have started construction on the first of two duplexes at the former site of a Premier Cooperative grain elevator on Fisher’s northeast side. The elevator was demolished last year.
Chandler said the pair also have two lots available nearby either for sale or where they will build houses to suit.
The village board will be asked to approve a tax increment financing predevelopment district that will encompass the new development.
A crane was on hand, and construction was ongoing on the Chandler-Jameson project Tuesday.
“We are setting trusses today,” Chandler said.
“We have a duplex started and one half of it sold.
“They’re really nice and are set up with zero steps from garage to house. They’re individually sold. There’s no” homeowners association.
“They’re zoned as a zero lot.”
Chandler and his wife, Carissa, own Ingold’s Grocery in Fisher. Chandler also owns and operates Chandler Concrete & Excavation.
Stalter is owner of JD Construction and is a local contractor/carpenter.
30-acre housing development
The board also will be asked to approve a rezoning and preliminary plat for a 30-acre housing development located directly north of the community to be developed by Mark and Shanna Hortin of rural Fisher.
Village President Mike Bayler said the board could also vote next month to include that development in the TIF district.
TIF uses the increased property and/or sales taxes generated by a new development to finance costs related to that particular development.
The costs may include public infrastructure, land acquisition, relocation, demolition, utilities, debt service and planning costs.
“They’re going to open the development on farm ground they own north of town,” Bayler said.
The housing development will be situated on three-quarter-acre and 1-acre lots.
The Hortins also own and operate a floral shop in downtown Fisher — The Rural Rose.
In addition to the Chandler-Stalter and Hortin residential projects, new homes are also being built on Fisher’s west side.
Real-estate agent Brenda Keith said last month demand is high, with inquiries for new homes received weekly for duplexes, single-family homes and spec homes.
$600k playground project
In another Fisher addition, Bayler said ground has been broken on a new $600,000 playground being built north of the community center.
A grand opening will be announced later.
The village is paying part of the tab with a $242,000 Department of Natural Resources grant.
Bayler said the old playground equipment was given to two local churches.